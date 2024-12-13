A couple of weeks ago, I highlighted how Italy was once again one of the top study abroad destinations for US students. The country consistently ranks in the top 3 of this category. I should know, it was where I studied abroad as an undergrad. It was an unbelievable semester that I wish more kids could experience. But a recent change in processing may add another barrier for study abroad students. The country recently announced that every student who stays for more than 3 months will have to make “individual appointments at an Italian consulate” for processing their visa, according to The PIE News. Previously, universities could do group ‘batch’ registrations, which is what I did when I studied there two decades ago. Experts expect more work and delays for those wishing to study in the country. Bummer.

Another story about UCLA? Yes, what an exciting time in Westwood! UCLA recently announced that its Comp Lit 2BW course would be the first to “be built around the Kudu artificial intelligence platform. The textbook: AI-generated. Class assignments: AI-generated. Teaching assistants’ resources: AI-generated.” To be quite honest, I am not entirely sure how this is going to work, but my instincts say it is a bad idea. In fact, it’s not just mine, the university was panned and mocked across the internet for pursuing this AI course. The heat was especially turned up by my fellow professors, which makes sense as our profession is facing a rapid downturn and adjunctification.

Years ago, I wrote about how one university was still using a professor’s material for an online class after he already died. Morbid. But I guess AI-generated courses would cut out the human completely. Less morbid? I guess, I’m most surprised that the university would even promote this endeavor themselves. It feels more like they would quietly make this change and then it would get leaked. Perhaps this is just the level of comfortability we are at with AI already. Admittedly, I use AI images on College Towns and even in my class sometimes. I will have to try a follow-up on this story and others like it in the future.

The Age of Conquest in higher education continues, as Seattle University acquires Cornish College of the Arts, also in the same city. The arts college will become essentially a branch campus for the bigger university. Cornish only had less than 450 students, which will provide a slight bolster to Seattle U’s over 7,000. Interestingly, the bigger university has seen a slight dip in student enrollment in recent years, which may explain the expansion strategy for sustainability. It’s all about growth! I expect more and more of these acquisitions in the coming years as colleges face closures.

I often come across stories of students protesting to save a beloved campus building, but the news from Lafayette is exactly the opposite. Students are cheering the destruction of a hated campus dorm called March Hall (AKA ‘The Mods’). The dorm got its nickname because The Mods were modular manufactured housing, essentially a trailer that functioned as a dorm. What started out as a temporary measure in 2017, lasted way beyond its expiration date, with reports of mold and other breakdowns. There was even a Change.org petition to have it replaced. I love the legend of The Mods—which could easily be a plot for some movie or TV show about college life.

Speaking of movies about colleges, The Chronicle of Higher Education interviewed the co-writer of PCU, Zak Penn, for the College Matters podcast, hosted by Jack Stripling. The interview talks about how his time at Wesleyan University inspired the film. What I was really fascinated about was the discussion on the modern version of so-called ‘woke’ compared to similar conceptions 30 years ago. In the 90s, that term was more called ‘Politically Correct’, hence the name of the university. The conversation highlights how issues we often ascribe to contemporary higher ed debates have been a part of our campuses for much longer. I may do a retrospection series where I re-review films that are related to higher education—PCU would be at the top of the list.

The Winningest Coach in NFL History is Going Back to School

Bill Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots and Tom Brady to six Super Bowl victories, just accepted the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina. It is kind of a shocking development. He is already in his 70s, he will be tasked with rebuilding a program that isn’t considered premier in the landscape of college football, and he must learn the differences between the NFL and college game (which is now more complicated than ever with NIL and transfer portal).

Bill Belichick as the 2025 version of Rodney Dangerfield.

It was also rumored that part of the deal would include a guarantee for his son to succeed him as head coach upon retirement. While that didn’t materialize, it was humous to think college football was entering its Imperial Age with dynastic succession. True Dynasty Mode! (a mode of gameplay in the NCAA Football video game). I am guessing that the son promise could not be legally agreed upon by the university considering it’s a public institution. It is a somewhat bizarre situation all the way around. It’s like the winningest coach in NFL history is starring as Rodney Dangerfield in the old college screwball comedy Back To School, another film to include in the future retrospective series.

First Time for 12- Team College Football Playoff

Speaking of college football, the season is coming to an end with the first 12-team playoff in the highest division of the collegiate sport. The colleges represented come from an interesting mix of the country and institution type. There are big flagship state schools like Texas and Penn State, along with selective privates like Clemson and SMU. There a is solid geographic mix represented. Of course, the South got in several teams with the likes of Georgia and Tennessee (though, no Alabama); the Midwest, too, with in-state rivals Indiana vs. Notre Dame, and typical Ohio State. The West Coast is well represented with Oregon and Arizona State (sorry, California). Even a wild card like Boise State earned a bid to the playoffs with a top-4 seed and a bye in the first round. While I agree money has changed what college football was, it is still wildly entertaining and an interesting outlet for US higher education to take the national spotlight.