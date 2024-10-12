College Towns

College Towns

Thalia Toha
Oct 18

Ryan- I’ve always wondered about some of the little details from generations past that just seems to go over newer generations. And this would be on the list: “Zoomers are discovering ‘Cold Rooms’ in Greek houses. These are bunk rooms where the entire chapter sleeps. Very old style of housing. Likely, many have long been rebuilt or converted into smaller rooms.” Such an interesting Venn diagram we live in—where there are overlaps between two generations but definitely things amiss. I appreciate this journey into your thought process.

