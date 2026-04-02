College Towns

College Towns

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Josh Olson's avatar
Josh Olson
3d

"potentially charging parents with child endangerment under state law to deter unsafe e-bike riding" is crazy. I don't know the tilt of the "Voice of OC" but it sounds like most parents are _against_ this change, but some of the board members are for it and want to make it sound like parents who aren't there tell them privately to ban the bikes.

Also goes towards the "e-bike" vs "e-moto" difference, where the boardmember is right to want to ban Razor crotch rocket knock-offs but wrong to want to ban a normal class 1 e-bike. Big difference, but people group them all the same.

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Matthew Murrie's avatar
Matthew Murrie
1d

I wish I could have met up with you in SF and taken you to some of the better places the City has to offer… but we’re in Korea this week doing BTS stuff 😂

Appreciate this article, though!

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
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