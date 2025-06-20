Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links round-up post. I offer commentary on news, posts, or articles from the week, usually focusing on things that fall through the cracks. I am in China right now, where Substack is blocked, and my VPN is malfunctioning, so publishing this post is somewhat annoying. Thus, it will be a bit light this week.

Free Buses Divides Urbanists

There has been a raging debate this week around bus fares sparked by NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. In particular, he argues that buses should be made free. On one side, the argument is that free fares promote bus riding and are more equitable. The other side argues that free fares are too costly for transit agencies and lead to anti-social behavior that degrades the experience for other riders.

Joe Cohen , an LA-based urbanist, makes the case for free fares.

My take is that I think we should look at other successful systems around the world to make the decision. Since I am in Asia, I can provide my perspective from here. The buses are not free. They are, though, fairly cheap. In Shanghai, where I am right now, I have been using the local Bus Transit System quite a bit (video below). It costs just 2 RMB, which is about 30 US cents.

That fare is very cheap, even accounting for the GDP per capita being just 26K US dollars per year. The most important thing is that this affordable rate also comes with reliability and consistency, which is a common theme here in East Asia. This means that buses come every few minutes, headways that most US cities could only dream of, no matter the fare prices.

In this urbanist debate, I am on the side of fare charging. I lean towards emulating these successful systems, rather than the US trying something new or different. I hope to have a longer article on the region’s buses, public transit, and vehicles when I get back from this trip.

Since I missed out on the new Juneteenth holiday back in the US, I enjoyed reading

. He connects it to broader trends in US holidays and the effects of protests on urbanism.

Another thing I missed since I'm in Asia was the Strong Towns National Gathering in Providence, RI. So it was good to see

. I will say I did meet the keynote speaker

when I was in Seoul! Good times.

Finally… Is the New Pixar NIMBY?

A newly announced cartoon from Pixar called Hoppers is ruffling some urbanists. According to Discussing Film, “The film follows a girl who transfers her mind into a beaver to help the animals fight the construction plans from the local mayor.”

Urbanists, particularly the Abundance-type crew, were not happy with the plot description, saying that it is a NIMBY film. “I think people without kids underestimate how much children's programming is inundated with propaganda that's a combination of anti-capitalism, anti-development, and climate doom,” wrote Gary Winslett, a professor at Middlebury College.

It does seem like there has been a lot of NIMBYism in classic TV and movies. There is even the so-called Saving the Orphanage trope, where a greedy developer is the main villain. They are always planning to bulldoze some beloved home or venue for a luxury hotel or something, and the heroes must stop them.

Christopher Walken’s character in The Country Bears is the poster boy for the trope, a movie that I should note that I have never seen but it is also from Disney.

However, in this case, I do think there is a bit of an overreaction to the announcement. We only have the simple description. YIMBYs and urbanists should probably lighten up a bit here.

Today, a lot of films actually intentionally subvert themes. So perhaps this new Pixar film will flip the script somehow. Beavers are natural builders—I could easily see the plot becoming more of a YIMBY movie. It will be worth a future review by me.