Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. This weekly post mostly covers news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

Hong Kong Dorm Drama

I was quoted this week in a University World News article on student housing concerns in Hong Kong. Basically, universities there are struggling with finding enough housing for their students (a familiar problem around the globe). I wanted to highlight and expound on some of these issues here on College Towns.

Hong Kong, especially the old Kowloon Walled City, holds a kind of mythical status in urbanism discourse. I think most urbanists are at least somewhat fascinated by the sheer impossibility of its urban form. The city has come to inspire broader imaginations and define aesthetics in genres like cyberpunk.

Conversely, the conditions in Hong Kong are generally what NIMBYs think a duplex will do to their neighborhood. Images from the tiny East Asian city are nightmare porn for Nextdoor complaint threads. Some suburban Americans hear a proposal for a new apartment complex and imagine Kowloon Walled City.

This is a real ad I received on Twitter once.

Myself, I love Hong Kong. It is one of my favorite cities on the planet. The urban form is just so unique and alluring. That being said, it is one place where I think many Americans would feel quite uncomfortable. With build-up everywhere due to land limitations, every space is tiny compared to US standards. I could understand how suburban, lawn-loving Americans might feel claustrophobic just existing in Hong Kong.

This was my hotel bathroom when I was at the conference. This might be out of the question for a typical American.

But there are still things that American cities, and even small towns, have in common with Hong Kong: town and gown tensions.

The universities there are wonderful places; the University of Hong Kong is one of the world’s top universities (an amazingly cool campus if you ever go visit). So they are, of course, expanding and growing. There just isn’t much room for them to grow in Hong Kong proper

One view from the HKU campus. I really wanted to go down there and shoot some hoops!

This is not like the issue in a US college town where locals try to claim things are full because they don’t want a dorm on a dumpy parking lot. A lot of Hong Kong is legitimately full, especially around the universities. Skyscrapers surround the elevated HKU campus, which you need to take an elevator to get to anyway.

The constrictions mean that universities have been trying to buy up old properties like shuttered restaurants or schools for conversion to classrooms, dorms, or other educational uses. I have been to two conferences now where the events were held at an old annexed K-12 school instead of at the main campus. Like everywhere near a college, this expansion brings with it consternation from locals.

Complicating the situation further is that the universities have been expanding enrollment to Mainland Chinese students, who bring with them a different cultural and linguistic flavor to the city. It has been a broader concern beyond higher ed that Mainland China has been stamping out the unique characteristics of Hong Kong identity, so these things play out on the ground with the students.

I was there in 2019 when the protests were still raging hot in Hong Kong. It was fascinating to see firsthand.

The situation in Hong Kong illustrates that even when building to a maximum, there will still be conflict and discord. The town and gown dynamic doesn’t disappear in an Asian megacity. It is there just like with the neighbors living next to a leafy green SEC campus. While certainly unique, there are just trends and parallels to any college town.

But, hey, if you go visit Hong Kong, you can always try one of these little pod gyms.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Ok, now this is a modern art project I can get on board with. Via the Lancaster Guardian .

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to stay connected to the growing Substack community. Here are a few I am reading this week:

I’ve featured

at Urbanism Speakeasy a few times now here, but he just does yeoman’s work here in terms of the urbanist movement. This week, he has a list of online tools for all the so-called amateurbansim out there. Bookmark it. Very useful!

If you’re an armchair urbanist or moonlight as a community activist, you know how important it is to maximize your impact with limited time. I’ve been there, I’m still there, and I can help. There’s a treasure trove of free web tools online related to urbanism. I don’t know of anyone using all of these all the time, but I use some of these every week. Use these resources to demonstrate expertise in your amateurbanism work.

writes at

on his experience working at Georgetown University’s campus in Qatar, specifically about living in the country. As someone who has taught in Korea and always has my eye back abroad, he makes it enticing!

I like it here. I even like the weather, with the exception of about three weeks during summer. (I have some gripes about the air quality.) I like my institution; I particularly like the eagerness, dedication, seriousness, and variety of my students. (In one class of ten last year, we had, I believe, seven or eight different nationalities represented.)… Not only is it possible to do good academic work here, but good academic work gets done here. I expect that to accelerate over time.

Closing Time… Pitch an Article for the New Academic Year

It’s the start of a brand new academic year. The summer flew by, didn’t it? I will have some new articles and series grappling with issues in education for this new school year soon. It is an exciting (if fraught) time to be researching, writing, and thinking about education.

This summer, I was lucky enough to have some amazing guest writers on College Towns. I will continue this opportunity for College Towns as a publishing outlet. If you have some idea for an article that aligns with the theme and tone of College Towns, send me a DM here or an email at ryanmallen555 at gmail.com.

Maintaining an entire Substack is, admittedly, a lot of work. So this could be a good opportunity to test the waters without fully committing to running a full site. Plus, I am usually open to writing that doesn’t quite fit the mainstream outlets like Inside Higher Ed or the Chronicle. So if you have some weird or experimental ideas, I am open to a pitch.