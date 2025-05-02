Note: I use this link round-up to (mostly) focus on stories that fell through the cracks in terms of higher ed and urbanism, rather than big national news (although, sometimes I am forced to do the big stuff). Please send over any tips, authors, or content to cover. I have a new custom domain: CollegeTowns.org.

Rare Amtrak Route May Shutter

The Heartland Flyer, which links Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, may be permanently grounded. It is the only Amtrak route that serves Oklahoma. The four-hour train trip between Oklahoma and Texas cities runs three trains a day.

The reason given for the potential closure of the line is that the Texas state government wants to cut its portion of the budget ($3.5 million per year). The rest of the budget comes from the state of Oklahoma at $4.5 million and Amtrak at $10.5 million, the latter coming from fares.

Growing up in the OKC metro, the line seemed more like a gimmick, popular with bachelor parties or special events. But this may be too simplistic, as the route saw 80,000 riders last year at an 11% increase (they can’t all be bachelor parties!). A study showed the economic benefit of the Heartland Flyer was around $18 million just to the Texas economy.

The drive to Fort Worth from Dallas is comparable: 3 and a half hours in a car. Throw in a bathroom and gas break, and it’s likely longer than the train. A round trip is roughly $80, which I could see as an issue for a family or group, but competitive for an individual business traveler.

It is a bummer to see my home state moving backwards in terms of urbanism, especially as train services are seemingly doing better in other places. There are even expansions of lines coming, like the upcoming Gulf Coast line called Amtrak Mardi Gras Service (Fun!). I hope my home state can work this out with our rival state.

Other Links

Urbanism

My university does a little “meadowscaping” around the campus. Photo of Soka University of America via me.

Education

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to shout out some fellow Substackers whom I am reading here this week. Here are a few:

, author of

, has a Substack called

where he continues his deep dive into the workings of higher ed.

With a school’s survival now tied to enrollment engines, competition became unavoidable and schools turned their attention to identifying and developing new enrollment markets. This new funding system meant that to find a new enrollment market was to dig up a proverbial pot of gold—so long as you found it faster than your neighbor who was furiously shoveling next to you—and could hold onto it once unearthed.

For some urbanism Substackers,

at

dives into some data on working from home (WFH), including differences between countries and the impact on car sales. It is great data that I will flag for future posts.

many observers believed that WFH would reduce VMT (vehicle miles traveled), as commuting dropped, and with lower VMT cars would wear out more slowly, and thus demand for them (thus car sales) would fall. As best as we can tell this never actually happened.

In more Substacks on cars,

at

dove into the potential impact of self-driving cars that are owned privately, so not just the Uber/ Waymo model. His take is more negative than my own, but another important externality to consider.

I concluded: It really is all coming together: We have tiny houses, then tiny houses on wheels, people living in buses and now this- mobile autonomous nation.

Finally… Americans Confused About What Makes a Good Third Place

There was a viral post on X that I found pretty funny because of the responses by fellow Americans. It follows the meme “_____ mind cannot comprehend this.” I’ve poked fun at the format myself with photos from Buc-ee's.

The post by Cigarette Dystopia depicts a pretty standard European street, with three friends drinking beers, smoking cigarettes, and conversing together on a pedestrianized street. It is the classic Third Place that is so important to the community. The joke is that Americans no longer have such places due to suburban development (♪♫♬They paved paradise and put up a parking lot♪♫♬).

I have written a lot about this myself, and I will have something on Third Places here on College Towns in the future. But the responses to the meme showed Americans simply do not get what makes these places special. I have compiled some of my favorites here (without linking to avoid pile-ons):

There are plenty of places to drink beer outdoors with your friends in America. Is there really that much aesthetic value in doing so the street with no cars? Sitting outside on a dirty ass street having a beer? Hell I can do that a mile from here from our little Irish pub. Except the sidewalk is clean and I'm not in the damned road. You act as if American's dont have their own private backyard covered patios and can't enjoy a drink outside lol. Comon... @AskPerplexity explain this post The American mind comprehends exactly this every summer vacation

The bad news: a lot of Americans simply cannot understand what makes that kind of place so good and important to community.

The good news: my writing that tries to convince Americans why such places are good and important to community is still as relevant as ever.