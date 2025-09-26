Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

Is This That Wild?

I am usually a fan of the Zillow Gone Wild genre, which are posts that show interesting, weird, or strange Zillow listings. But one caught my eye recently that I think illustrates the key problem in American sensibilities for urbanism.

Here is the house in question:

Granted, I do not think this place in Dallas, Texas, is particularly good-looking. The two-tone paint job was certainly a bad choice. In the Reddit post, though, users of the group were incredulous. They just couldn’t believe how the thing looked.

What zoning board allowed this shit? Texas needs to institute drug tests for architects and builders. Quite possibly the worst thing I’ve seen in this sub.

The over-the-top responses illustrate just how blunted American imaginations have become when it comes to anything outside the standard single-family home dictated in so many neighborhoods. There was even a recent article on it in The Dallas Morning News.

“The narrow, 64-foot-tall home on that itty bitty lot feels out of place. The story behind its building is almost as strange as the structure itself,” says the author Nick Wooten in equal disbelief as the Reddit group.

The newspaper uncovered that the home builder was a high school art teacher who wanted to build something a little funky in the area, which is just a mile south of downtown. But he ran out of money before he could complete it. The house, apparently, has met all the city codes so far, too.

For me, I think it’s ugly, but I do not think it’s crazy. You can poke around the area for yourself. It is close to downtown, right across the street from other large apartment complexes of similar height, and in a growing area with bars and restaurants. This is the kind of thing that should be happening in more places to thicken them up, especially sprawling Dallas.

I made a short video outlining the site and tracing the route to downtown:

My final verdict: NOT wild. Zillow Gone Wild? More like Zillow Gone Mild.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to stay connected to the growing Substack community. Here are a few I am reading this week:

wrote an extensive annotated bibliography on Government Administration at

. It is quite detailed! While it has some new entries, I especially appreciate some of the older entries going back more than a century.

Chester Maxey – Readings in Municipal Government (1924)

Local government reform was one of the key issues during the early 20th century. As it was a heated debate, there was much more creative thinking than today. This volume collects key early readings about municipal reform—different methods of organizing cities (and the case for each), the debate over municipal civil service, and much more. A fair amount of it is outdated, but many of the problems it highlights are evergreen issues. Available free on Google Books.

A lot of knowledge is lost if we only value the very recent. He highlights some crucial perennialism in the entries. Good Bookmark.

Next,

at

has a good piece on how cities represent Democratic governance. He discusses how the dysfunctions and anti-social behaviors that have been tolerated in cities reflect on the Democrats as a whole.

Unsheltered homelessness is a massive threat to our political project because it makes the ape mind scream. To that end, here are some statistics that do not appeal to the ape mind at all: -West coast cities have the highest rates of unsheltered homelessness in the nation and are also America’s safest. -Unsheltered homelessness is primarily driven by high housing costs. -The vast majority of homeless individuals do not have mental illness issues.

I have long had similar thoughts. I may flesh them out in my own piece in the future.

Closing Time… Hometown Signage

My hometown is not that glamorous. And I never thought anyone would confuse that part of Oklahoma as such. But I recently saw some wonderful illustrations in my neck of the woods that did make it look pretty cool.

We used to go there in high school and act like total fools.

One of my favorite thrift stores used to be right in this shopping center.

The chicken-fried steak sandwiches from this place were always an icon.

These are from a local graphic designer named Bobby Chandler. “Im a huge fan of old signs and have a particular fondness for the signs that served as landmarks of my childhood in and around Midwest City, Del City and Shawnee, Oklahoma,” he said in a post on social media.

Indeed, I can attest that Bobby has captured these signs well through these stylized works. Now, I must admit that what we might find below the signs wouldn’t make for iconic-looking room art. But I do appreciate his enthusiasm for memorizing our shared home, especially, the area rapidly changes and the signs come down.

“Some of these are still up (Uptown and Planet Bowl, maybe Van’s?) but I fear not for too much longer,” he wrote. The local artist plans to make larger prints to hang, and I hope he sells them! I think a lot of others would want to memorialize these icons, even after they are gone.