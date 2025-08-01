Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. This weekly post mostly covers news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. I am on the road this week again, so this edition will be a bit light.

Teamsters Demand Waymo Slow Expansion

Teamsters in the Boston area held a rally to demand Waymo slow its expansion this week. The self-driving car company is slowly spreading to cities across the country, but they are now running into roadblocks from local opposition.

Christian Britschgi, a journalist at Reason, calls it “The anti-things getting better coalition.” The Boston city council also introduced measures to force the company to create an advisory board, which would be “stacked with unions,” according to Britschgi.

It does seem like many Americans still have their head in the sand around self-driving cars. The technology is here and can basically replace most car trips people will need. I was in San Francisco this week, where Waymos are everywhere. Tourists are still enamored with them, taking photos and viewing them as a novelty. Yet they are getting the job done in a much safer and cheaper manner. Self-driving cars aren’t just the future, they are the now.

Tourists love taking photos in the novelty of a Waymo. I should know, I took this one.

But as I predicted, the battle of self-driving cars will be rage hot like any of our most controversial cultural war issues. The unions coming out against the technology are just one of the first steps in moving the issue further onto this agenda. We have already seen protesters target these vehicles during demonstrations.

In lefty circles, the perceptions of self-driving cars have been painted as a kind of techno-corporate takeover. On the right, there is a general distrust of new tech, plus the pervasive perception that cars mean freedom. Elon Musk being a vocal advocate does not help in either camp, even though this version is worse and further behind Waymo.

In some ways, I do empathize with the Teamsters; this tech will absolutely gobble most driving jobs. As an educator, I do think about how we can grapple with this kind of displacement.

That being said, I have already staked my claim in the pro-self-driving car camp. There are too many externalities degrading much of society with human drivers that we simply take for granted. The sooner we let the robots take over, the better. I will further defend this stance in the future.

A festive Waymo in Venice, LA, trying to bring some good PR. Photo by me.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

The new dining hall entrance, via the Cowboy State Daily .

Urbanism

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to stay connected to the growing Substack community. Here are a few I am reading this week:

, a writer and advocate in LA, has a call to action over a crosswalk in his neighborhood. The city has ignored requests to make the street safer for years. Fed up, locals installed some good old-fashioned tactical urbanism, which the city was quick to remove. People are angry.

Stop and watch the flow of traffic and people at the corners around the park and you won’t have to wait long before witnessing a close call. Getting hit by a car is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14 in Los Angeles. That’s why I decided to organize a group of neighbors and community members to paint two crosswalks leading to the park at each of the park’s four corners. I didn’t want to wait for a child to die before we took action to make our streets safer.

has a post on the struggles of St. Louis due to minimum lot size requirements. These requirements don’t get as many headlines, but they can be just as burdensome for redevelopment.

Smaller lot sizes are an obvious tool to combat these issues. We can fit more people in our cities. We can build more taxable homes. We can make the average home cheaper. We can bring back residents who did not find what they were looking for in the urban core. We can even make the city more fun, more walkable, more diverse, and probably more interesting along the way.

Finally… Subway Takes Annoys Urbanists

It seems we cannot go a week without my fellow urbanists getting annoyed at someone online for saying or doing something viewed as opposed to the movement. This time it’s Subway Takes, the online comedy series hosted by

where guests offer their hot takes while riding the rails (usually on the NYC subway, although

).

You might think that this transit-friendly formatted show would mesh well with urbanists’ sensibilities. But not this week!

The joke is that conservatives just stay in their own neighborhoods so they can’t gentrify anything in the cities. Some urbanists on social media were not happy with the gentrification talk. You can see the quote Tweet response, and from a lot of people I like and follow!

I saw this classic Clickhole ( The Onion ) headline making fun of the take, as if it were earnest and not on a comedy show.

The critics were bringing up segregation, white flight, and other serious housing issues. And I get it: the discourse around gentrification has been annoying in recent years (I’m in academia after all). But Subway Takes is not a classroom nor an op-ed. It’s two guys firing off hot takes, laughing, and joking about the topic.

This is fine banter for a comedy show on TikTok. They were clearly messing around. “One blue hair per capita,” jokes the guest. “I’m racist against blue hairs,” fires back Kareem. This is fine and funny banter! It’s not an intellectual debate on housing and cities. The video even closes with:

“Are you a gentrifier?” “Of course!”

I am, again, coming out and asking my fellow urbanists to chill out a bit. Not everything is a charged community meeting about a proposed apartment in the suburbs.