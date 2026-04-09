College Towns

College Towns

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Liam Comer-Weaver's avatar
Liam Comer-Weaver
12h

Even though the space race took place in the context of competition and the Cold War, I still think there was a humanist value to completing a tangible goal as a species. For some, it made it seem like we were all on the same team, and maybe we should not be killing each other.

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