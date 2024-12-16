College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irfan's avatar
Irfan
Jan 26

I thoroughly enjoyed reading this!

Something I can relate to and echo but could not bring myself to write it on fearing being hounded by people who claim this is a reality-detached piece because I previously saw responses along the lines of "NOT EVERYONE CAN STUDY ABROAD" "another privileged piece" "of course you can" to articles similar to this. I felt someone was writing this on my behalf but in a different voice as I read it. You have done a good job writing this!

That "walkable" mindset made me chuckle because I went back home for holidays and would insist walking, my parents would say "THIS IS NOT EUROPE WE WILL DRIVE YOU".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ryan Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture