College Towns

College Towns

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Why Seoul's College Town High Line Rivals NYC's

Flanked by four colleges with over 100,000 students in the heart of Seoul, this former dusty rail line is now a beautiful linear park.
Ryan M Allen's avatar
Ryan M Allen
Jul 15, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Note: This is a video essay on the Gyeongui Line Forest Park in Seoul, South Korea, a former rail line that was redeveloped into a park. It is located in the Mapo area of Northwest Seoul, around four universities: Hongik University, Sogang University, Ewha Womans University, and Yonsei University.

Share

The park is a wonderful example of what good urbanism can look like. It is narrow with good shade and seating, lined with restaurants and shops, well connected via subway and other lines, and is family-friendly. Please watch and enjoy. If there is demand, I will add a full written version.

Thanks for reading College Towns. You can subscribe for free and without a Substack account (just an email).

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ryan Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture