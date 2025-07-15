Why Seoul's College Town High Line Rivals NYC's

Note: This is a video essay on the Gyeongui Line Forest Park in Seoul, South Korea, a former rail line that was redeveloped into a park. It is located in the Mapo area of Northwest Seoul, around four universities: Hongik University, Sogang University, Ewha Womans University, and Yonsei University.

The park is a wonderful example of what good urbanism can look like. It is narrow with good shade and seating, lined with restaurants and shops, well connected via subway and other lines, and is family-friendly. Please watch and enjoy. If there is demand, I will add a full written version.