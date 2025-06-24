College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon Pytel's avatar
Brandon Pytel
17h

Great summary of an overlooked city! I've been fascinated by OKC ever since they got an NBA team (another way sports brings relevance), and I really enjoyed Sam Anderson's Boom Town book from 2018.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ryan Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture