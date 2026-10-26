Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. I’m still in the Halloween mood with this one. Make sure to read last week’s full article on the holiday: Where Are All the Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween? They Were Never Born Ryan M Allen · Oct 19 All those kids who would be knocking on your door this Halloween were never born.

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Haunted House Adaptive Reuse Corner

This week on Adaptive Reuse Corner, I am leaning into the Halloween holiday. Rather than asking you your favorite adaptive reuse, I am polling for the spookiest adaptive reuse. Think about it as the place that would kind of freak you out to sleep over. I’m calling this week’s edition the Haunted House Tour.

Just to recap the previous edition of Adaptive Reuse Corner, we have our first tie. As the host of this show, I am going to be the judge in the tie-breaker. To continue our Halloween theme this week, I’m going with the old Masonic Temple. That place would be one to see a possible ghost.

This Haunted House Tour of Adaptive Reuse Corner is ordered from most expensive to cheapest. Unlike in previous editions, I am going to limit myself to just five for this spooky competition. That is the max number of choices on Substack polling, too. On to the nominations this week…

First up is a former opium den in San Francisco, CA. This place might look fancy, but it has a pretty haunted history. Along with the drug use, it also acted as a brothel at one point. Obviously, the place has been refurbished since those days. According to SF Gate, the mansion has been featured in the Netflix mystery drama The OA. You can live your own murder mystery for just $25 million

Former opium den in San Francisco, CA, via Zillow.

Next up, we have a bed-and-breakfast in Denver, CO. This Victorian mansion built in the 1890s is home to the iconic Lumber Baron Inn. The site of a double homicide, locals think the place is haunted. It was also featured in the Netflix paranormal reality show 28 Days Haunted. If you have always dreamed of being a proprietor of a creepy inn, à la Psycho (1960), then this one can be yours for just under $3 million.

A bed-and-breakfast in Denver, CO, via Zillow.

Continuing onward on this haunted house tour, I now bring you to a church in Cincinnati, OH. Built in 1866, the Gothic Revival architecture features cathedral ceilings and stained glass windows. The old church organ also remains. It is certainly a wonderful remodel, but some of the features make me think the owners may have been a secret vampire coven. Why would you paint the entire thing black, and what is up with the arrangement of the chairs?! This is the perfect kind of macabre for What We Do in the Shadows, a steal in that neighborhood for just $1.2 million.

A church in Cincinnati, OH, via Zillow.

We now come to the lower tier with a convent in Butte, MT, at around $750K. A brick structure built in 1917, the space has been a convent, school, and domestic violence center. Funny enough, the property is being sold as a single-family residence because the city denied an application for it to become a coding academy. ‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street’ in the form of your NIMBY neighbors. One is quoted: “Parking to this day… it’s a nightmare in the area.” The NIMBY Halloween parodies write themselves.

A convent in Butte, MT, via Zillow.

Finally, we have the most affordable housing option on the Haunted House tour: a former church in small-town Arkansas, priced at under $40K. I cannot find much information on the church itself. The conversion is a little rough, but it has apparently been converted into a five-unit apartment complex at some point. It looks to be in the middle of nowhere, down a long, narrow, creaky road. It gives off some real Texas Arkansas Chainsaw Massacre vibes. Be warned.

A church in Arkansas, via Zillow.

Which one of these is the spookiest adaptive reuse? Comment below or vote in the official poll on my Notes feed. Happy Halloween!

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Baby boomers are setting up a showdown with millennials, aging in place and plunking down hundreds of thousands on renovating their homes

Closing Time… Digital Archive of Book Photos

I am always looking for interesting and fun photos that I can pair with my Substack articles. I usually like to use my own photos or graphics. Sometimes I search through old books and magazines to find them. This new tool lets me do both at the same time.

The tool is called the Inside Out Library, a free online archive of historical illustrations, diagrams, or other imagery. All of the included images are in the public domain, at least according to intellectual property laws in the US. I spend a lot of time just searching and scrolling with various terms of interest.

The author posted it on the r/publicdomain subreddit, which I connected with when I wrote about Tintin entering the public domain a few years ago (along with the legal dust-up to my article). The poster mentioned that they used to work for the Internet Archive, though this is not officially connected with the group.

Halloween-themed images from the Inside Out Library. All of these are in the public domain.

The creator describes how the Inside Out Library works as follows:

I only include books the holding library marks as public domain or “no known copyright restrictions”, or that were published before 1931.

Every image page shows the source’s rights statement and links to the library’s record, so you can check it yourself.

Over 99% of the images come from books published before 1931. Most of the rest are US government reports.

The site pulls from images inside scanned books via the Internet Archive, the Library of Congress, the British Library, the New York Public Library, museums, and more. It hosts around 1.7 million images so far. This is a lot of fun. I found some cool Halloween-themed images, which made the cover of this post. I will likely continue using it for future articles, too. Try it out. What did you find?