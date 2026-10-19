College Towns

College Towns

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Zachary Mitchell's avatar
Zachary Mitchell
10h

I've always theorized that a decline in childbirth Is a normal part of a developed society.

It's like how human beings don't keep growing until we're 40 feet tall. They stop growing to a point. I think societies are like that too, more people not wanting kids is just a normal part of a developed country.

I personally just turned 31 and still have no desire to have children. Too expensive and I don't like the lifestyle.

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Shane M. Butler's avatar
Shane M. Butler
2d

The death of the Boomers will bring about the death of a lot of things we think of as quintessential American things. But you raise a good point that other things will take its place.

It is startling to be part of the transition. I’ll probably always think of 50-90s/00s America as the true America but it’s just an America.

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