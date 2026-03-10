College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Conner Micallef's avatar
Joseph Conner Micallef
1d

Bluesky seems like it is running into the endless problem of people being wildly ignorant about internet hosting costs. Comes up a lot in streaming where people just kinda assume Youtube and Twitch are profitable when the reality is probably closer to "oh god please papa Google/Amazon give us money". That website has to be SO expensive and the combination of SO expensive and very little revenue is a great way to eventually need to sell to someone who is willing to either run it as a dumb vanity project, monetize it hyper-aggressively, or strip mine it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Rudy Salo's avatar
Rudy Salo
1d

Kudos on the success of the article!

I’m a finance lawyer with decades of experience with higher ed (and other non profit and gov) debt. Having worked on a near bankruptcy/workout for a failing small LA college and its subsequent merger into a larger university, I can confirm that the Age of Conquest is absolutely happening.

There are so many factors, as the Age of Conquest points out, but not many folks talk about debt. As a municipal bond lawyer, I could talk some ears off about it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ryan M Allen and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ryan Allen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture