College Towns

College Towns

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MD's avatar
MD
5d

Reminds me of the tradition of a Grand Tour for young men in the 17th-18th century - exposure to foreign culture (European) was considered a capstone of an elite education. An aristocratic practice, but even on a smaller scale there’s a tradition of sending young men abroad as a rite of passage.

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Chinese Cooking Demystified's avatar
Chinese Cooking Demystified
2d

What is the breakdown of people studying abroad in STEM vs the humanities? I wonder if that might explain it - at my university, it tended to be people getting business degrees or degrees in the humanities that went abroad, and not those from the engineering school.

Because interestingly, among expatriate and digital nomad circles, I’d gather it’s probably 95% male. There’s an odd way that living internationally is male-coded and traveling internationally is female-coded, perhaps?

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
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