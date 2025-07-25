College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heath Racela's avatar
Heath Racela
10h

This is funny timing because just yesterday I ran across a thread on Reddit where somebody asked a question along the lines of "What U.S. city is seen as desirable to move to but isn't that great once you get there?" The unequivocal consensus seemed to be Nashville, with a huge influx of new people during the pandemic that has led to expensive housing, traffic jams, and a diminished quality of life for long time residents.

Also on the list, as I recall, were Denver, Austin, and Portland. More anecdotal that scientific, but felt worth mentioning in light of the In N Out news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ryan Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture