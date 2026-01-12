College Towns

College Towns

Brett McKay
9hEdited

I haven't been to any of my Edmond North Class of '01 reunions. I don't think either had big turnouts.

But I have been to my wife's Jenks class of '99 10 year and 20 year reunions because she had to plan them since she was the president of her Senior Class. They're a slog to organize and interest is tepid which makes planning anything robust impossible. I think she did a great job given the circumstances. Kept them simple and fun. Her 30th is coming up and she's looking for someone else to take the helm. I hope she can find one.

I think there's more going on besides social media with the decline and I'd love to see your deep dive into this. I don't have social media so I have no clue what's going on in my classmates lives. And honestly, I don't have much interest in catching up with most of them. Part of me feels bad about that, but part of me is like "Well, I've got a lot of stuff going on in my life right now to keep up with them." I'm ambivalent about my ambivalence towards class reunions.

Family reunions have been on the decline as well and I think are also dying with Boomers. I went to quite a few when I was a little kid, but then they sort of stopped once most of the cousins got into high school in the 90s. The last one I did was back in 2019 on my mom's side of the family. Her boomer siblings planned it. Most of my cousins came, but we were all like "Man, it's great to see you, but to be honest the only reason I'm here is out of filial duty to my mom because it means a lot to her."

My mom keeps floating the idea of doing another one. I don't think it will happen.

