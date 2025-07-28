College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
9h

Kinda funny, I live in Norwalk CT so this kept throwing me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ryan Allen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture