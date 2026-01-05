College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garry Sheridan's avatar
Garry Sheridan
21h

That is a great channel, wish it was in podcast form.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ryan M Allen and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ryan Allen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture