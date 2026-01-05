Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly-ish links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

The International Education of Venezuela

Over the weekend, the US started a conflict in Venezuela. I am sure you can find a lot of foreign policy discussions elsewhere, but it got me thinking about the international education components between the two countries. Education policy always takes a back seat to foreign policy, so it is no surprise that this space has not gone swimmingly in recent years.

Just last year, US President Donald Trump suspended visa processing for students from Venezuela (F, M, or J), with only very limited exceptions. Even before this proclamation, visas to the US were not easy to come by for Venezuelans. For instance, a Little League team was rejected from playing in the Little League World Series.

In 2016, there was a peak of 8,540 Venezuelan international students in the US, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE). That number kept sliding each year until this last year, where there were just 3,886. Presumably, there will be even fewer Venezuelan students in the next academic year, as even the refugee and asylum pathways have been closed.

What was even more surprising to me is that despite the tenuous diplomatic relations between the countries, there were some American students who still studied abroad in Venezuela. Of course, the number is very very small though. The peak was way back in 2000 with 206 students, according to IIE’s Project Atlas, mostly sliding over the years to just a handful. Still, in the 2023 academic year, 13 American students went there to study abroad! I am so curious about who they were and what they were doing.

My mind went straight to this classic, Cloak and Gown: Scholars in the Secret War, 1939-1961 (1987), by Robin W. Winks. International education has certainly been used by various intelligence agencies around the world (I have written about that, too). But there are other reasons beyond espionage for someone to want to study abroad there. I laud the brave adventurers who called Venezuela their home for a semester. We actually need more people like them (I’ll have a future article related to this).

In terms of programs, there are basically no American branch campuses nor study abroad centers in Venezuela. These kinds of international education programs have all disappeared. James Madison University used to have the El Sistema: The National Youth Symphony and Choir Program of Venezuela, which allowed students to study music in Caracas and Mérida. The University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin had a partnership with VENUSA College of International Studies and Modern Languages. I cannot find when it officially closed. Tulane even had some kind of joint grad programs with IESA in Caracas. It looks like the MBA was moved to Guatemala.

It remains to be seen what will happen after the US strikes and military excursions in the country. My guess is that academic and educational relations will be even more strained in the coming years. Not much of a limb, I know. The situation is a good example of how foreign policy always trumps educational endeavors.

Spirit of Adventure to those studying abroad in Venezuela indeed.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Closing Time… Worst College Towns Ranking

I am a fan of the CityNerd YouTube channel, aka Ray Delahanty. He covers a broad range of topics related to urbanism, which I have linked to before. This week, he crossed streams over into my territory with a ranking of Awful College Towns in the US. Welcome to the Worst Four Years of Your Life is the video tagline.

His ranking took the 136 schools that make up the FBS football Division I (e.g., the highest level of college football). He then used Walk Score, Bike Score, and National Transit Database to calculate a ranking (there are a couple of other steps that you can watch in the video).

Given that I have long critiqued rankings, I must say that he commits at least one of my sins. He also missed all the small liberal arts colleges. But I do think that CityNerd is not trying to create some impactful metric like US News, and instead is just giving the world some insightful commentary. So his sins will be forgiven by me as granted by the powers in my Papal Ranking of World Universities.

Here is the CityNerd final ranking of Awful College Towns:

Troy University. Jacksonville State Arkansas State Kennesaw State Liberty University Sam Houston State Western Kentucky University Coastal Carolina University Middle Tennessee State Louisiana Tech

I must say, I pretty much agree that most of these places are not the ideal college town. The only thing I may correct him on in the video is that Liberty comprises mostly of online students, so they are not living near that campus like with the others.

Additionally, I did spend a little bit of time at Louisiana Tech, the only one on the list, during my very first job out of undergrad as a leadership consultant for my fraternity (great job for a 23-year-old, by the way [perhaps a future post]). I actually did not hate Ruston! There are some neighborhoods around campus that have a more college town-vibe, with a tiny walkable strip. There are some cool bars in that area, and I had one of the best crawfish boils of my life there. I don’t actually think it would be the worst place to spend four years.

Nonetheless, the video/ ranking is pretty fun. Perhaps I will have to do my own version one day. You can watch the full video below. What do you think of the ranking? What is the worst college town that you have ever been to?