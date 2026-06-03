College Towns

College Towns

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Jayson Fritz-Stibbe's avatar
Jayson Fritz-Stibbe
4d

FWIW if I were dictator, I would focus on just the worst ~2.5% of drivers, and after that would focus efforts on shifting the entire bell curve over, which is to say basically try to shift culture to care about driving more

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
sam sklar's avatar
sam sklar
8h

i really like this piece and i'm proud to have played even a little part in it. lmk if you want to talk more!

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
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