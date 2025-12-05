College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loredana Carson's avatar
Loredana Carson
11h

As a resident of South Orange County I was also deeply troubled by the recent tragedy as I have stood in that exact spot and been worried about the safety situation at that intersection. It is clear that structural modifications such as those you suggest would be helpful. But as you also mention, nothing is as critical as changing our drunk driving laws. I am an advocate strict regulations that require a breathalyzer to be installed in the car of anyone who has ever been in a single DUI incident. It is possible to do this. I have no problem taking away a license but unfortunately people will drive anyway. Thank you for writing about this critical problem and sharing the funding detail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ryan Allen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture