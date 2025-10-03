Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

What is a Mullet House?

Over on the Wild Homes subreddit (a lesser-known cousin of ZillowGoneWild), there was an interesting post on a new home redevelopment: the Mullet House!

What is a Mullet House? It’s basically the preservation of the historical entryway and frontal structures, along with core visual features. But the back of the unit has additions where modern architects go nuts with their glass and open concepts.

The mullet house preserves the beauty and history, while allowing for modern function and sensibilities. I know there are versions of this in construction, often keeping a historic facade, but I like the flashy name here.

Business in the front.

Party in the back.

There is a divide within the urbanist world over this kind of historical preservation. Most urbanists are united in that modern suburbia is terrible (all the parking, ugly strip malls, and sprawl housing). But we are often split when it comes to how to grapple with historical structures.

Historical preservation is often weaponized by NIMBYs to obstruct new construction and pretty much anything. The infamous historic parking lot is a familiar meme in urbanist circles, but it’s very real!

Yet, there are also some of us who believe that the older models of building were more beautiful and had overall better design aesthetics. In a place like Southern California, it doesn’t matter because so much stuff is just new post-war crap. But these battles are more real on the East Coast.

Digging into the historical preservation issue is probably worth a future article. For now, I am thinking the Mullet House could be a compromise between the various urbanist factions.

Can this become a trend? We will see! Now, does anyone have $3 million to buy this place in Raleigh, North Carolina? Probably not.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to stay connected to the growing Substack community. Here are a few I am reading this week:

at

writes about how annoying overregulations inflate the cost of living in New York City:

Last week, the New York City Council passed, by a vote of 47 to 1, a bill that would require installation of all gas-powered appliances to be completed by a master plumber, or a journeyman plumber working under their direct supervision — even where a new appliance is being installed in the same location as an old appliance with no change to the gas line. These installations are simple and routine enough that building superintendents typically handle them now. In the rest of the country, if you buy your new gas appliance from a big box retailer, the person who delivers it will also install it — here’s the Home Depot explaining how their non-plumber technician will install your gas range for you.

It is this kind of thing that makes Democratic governance of big cities such a mess. These are self-inflicted wounds on the very ethos of government. This kind of overreach happens in cities across the country, too.

Speaking of rebuilding trust,

,

, and

have a piece on

discussing how to rebuild it for our universities. Waning perceptions of higher education is certainly something I have been thinking a lot about, and should probably write something on it myself. In the meantime, these guys lay out some of the issues:

University teaching and research with the many publics they serve through engagement/extension is a powerful one. Research and teaching programs informed by stakeholder engagement are more likely to be viewed as relevant by stakeholders. Engagement and extension relationships help ensure research findings and educational programs are available to those who can benefit from them. Such relationships are self-reinforcing and trust-building as value is created for stakeholders and society more broadly.

Closing Time… Happy Bday Excel

The software Excel was released 40 years ago this week. Happy birthday, Excel! I think the software is perhaps one of the most underrated pieces of software ever produced. It does a kind of thankless job, yet the ability it gives users has done more to improve efficiency than pretty much any other piece of software ever produced.

I’ve always loved this old Excel commercial showing just how much it helped improve efficiency in the office:

Dare I suggest that Excel improved efficiency to a greater degree than the Internet? Maybe! I mean, we cannot goof off using Excel. It’s all business. Well, perhaps someone can find a way to do it, but it’s mostly just spreadsheets and analysis.

Due to the simple nature and critical ability of Excel, LindyMan calls it, “Possibly the only lindy software program ever made.” He argues that it is just an older form of business using “the ledger, the grid, the table.” Indeed, a data table dating back to ancient Mesopotamia was uncovered a few years ago. It really does look suspiciously like an Excel spreadsheet.

So here’s to you, that timeless spreadsheet tool, the number cruncher, a real graph generator, happy 40th birthday, Excel!