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Nolan Monaghan's avatar
Nolan Monaghan
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Regarding the Columbia, MO development, I lived there for a couple of years, and I do kind of understand finding this proposed development weird.

Rock Quarry Road has a long stretch that's quite winds through a forested bluff, and a lot of drivers go way too fast through there (it desperately needs some speed bumps).

But what's even more difficult to manage is that, in winter, it becomes properly dangerous due to its steepness, especially since the city does not handle snow or ice particularly well. Since this stretch would be on most students' route to campus, I could see the location of the development being problematic from a traffic safety point of view (and the city doesn't seem to have any plans for improving transit substantially, as most students from that part of the city drive to campus). Development would be better suited to the city's core neighborhoods that are within walking distance of campus, especially since that area of town just got a grocery store. Though developments there are unpopular as well . . .

I do think most people oppose it for aesthetic reasons, as the lot sits along a greenbelt that runs along the southern reaches of the city. But there are semi-reasonable reasons to question the location in my view.

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