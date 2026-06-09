Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

Waiting in Line Was Better Than Ticketmasterification

There are two big-time sporting events happening right now: the NBA Finals and the World Cup. While what happens on the court or pitch can be electric, tickets to get into the arena or stadium have proved elusive for many fans. The tickets are just unaffordable.

The cheapest ticket to get into Madison Square Garden for Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs was over $10,000 (though it dropped to half by tipoff). And those prices are for the nosebleed, last rows. I sat in those seats years ago for 50 bucks, and I sort of felt like they weren’t worth it. This is not even to mention the astronomical prices for the lower sections, adorned with celebs and mega-wealthy.

The same ticket price issue is proving true with the World Cup here in the US, which is co-hosted along with Canada and Mexico, perhaps related to pure greed from a corrupt FIFA. Nonetheless, the ticket price explosion in the US has touched events beyond the biggest. All tickets seem to be way overinflated from even just a few years ago.

Gone are actual physical tickets (although kudos to the Knicks for making an exception this NBA Finals). Instead, everything is online through third-party vendors like Ticketmaster. The promise of moving to digital and away from physical tickets was that it was easier and cheaper to run. It is true that ordering tickets has become relatively easy through these apps, but the ticket prices are just higher, including additional “convenience” fees.

Of course, part of this is just supply and demand. More people want to go to these events, so the vendors can just keep raising prices. Yet, there is more to it than just that. Hence, why prices dropped right before Game 3 of the NBA Finals and the World Cup has not sold out yet. Scalpers and third-party vendors try to take advantage of our open system.

This all got me thinking that the digitization of tickets is worse than the old system of waiting in line. Up until 15 years or so ago, if you wanted to attend some coveted event, you walked up to the venue and staked out your place in line. Some people would sleep outside all night just to be early in line to get guaranteed seats. You had to really want it.

Star Wars fans waiting to buy tickets for The Phantom Menace (1999) via AFP .

The other option was to just show up on game day, scoping for scalpers. Yes, these deals could also be shady, but it was just par for the course of doing business in a previous age. Often, you could get good deals by waiting right before the game to start before purchasing. Scalpers do not want to be stuck holding the bag. I know some venues or sports still have this tradition; yet it is becoming less common these days.

Actually being in a place raised the stakes to buying tickets. People had to invest time and forgo commitments in order to wait in long lines. We all thought this was annoying back in the day, but it now seems preferable to the Ticketmasterification of the sector. Having to wait in line physically meant there was a natural barrier for some potential attendees. But it also meant that if you really wanted to attend an event, you knew exactly what you needed to do. Wake up at the crack of dawn, drive down to the stadium, plop down a lawn chair, and wait to be one of the first buyers.

In this Ticketmasterification economy, bots or automatic buyers can scoop up a ton of tickets with the explicit purpose of resale, jacking up prices way over the listed face value. They are mostly just middlemen, taking advantage of the ease with which the phone has given us. Some performers are going to extreme lengths to prove ticket buyers are humans, like scanning eyeballs.

In the end, it turns out lining up physically like we did before the 2010s was the optimal way to distribute tickets…

Despite the negativity around ticket prices, these events are bringing out the best of humans as only sports can do. The scenes around MSG look like a circus in the best possible way, highlighting all the eccentricities in the world’s greatest city. “My Mayor is Muslim, my bagel is Jewish, my Christian’s Dior… Knicks in 4!” Times like these make me wish I still lived there.

Likewise, travelers from across the world have descended on North America, exploring all of our local delicacies. Germans gorging themselves on Waffle House for the first time or Koreans getting silly in the Mexican party scene is exactly what the World Cup is all about. Sports diplomacy! I also love that the Europeans are trying to grapple with the American summer. Yes, it’s hot, but you will find the hotel AC extra frigid.

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Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Locals are “fearful” of a student housing proposal in Columbia, Missouri, home to the University of Missouri. They are worried the housing will be unsafe and will ruin the “scenic roadway.” The “scenic roadway:”

Urbanism-ish

Lines of the Omaha and Council Bluffs Street Railway in 1927. Beautiful.

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Closing Time… Paris Syndrome in Japan

An author recently made the case that Japan is just not as cool as movies or anime. A city not living up to the imagined expectations of visitors is called Paris Syndrome, which funny enough originated from a Japanese traveler. The opening thesis of the argument in The Spectator:

Japanese cities can disappoint. Visitors stroll around hoping to be awe-struck by the dreamy spectacle of clip-clopping Geisha in their wooden geita, or barreling sumo wrestlers, or high-stockinged ninja girls (à la Kill Bill), and all against a Blade Runner backdrop, only to be confronted with mostly unremitting blandness. The constants are these: concrete, plastic, more concrete, more plastic, endless construction (one crappy shopping complex or mansion block replacing another), confusion, and noise. It can all seem dizzyingly homogenous.

The author is Philip Patrick, a writer and lecturer at the Sophia University in Japan, so he does live in Japan. His main target of ire was towards Japanese convenience stores or “konbini.” He goes after the familiar names like 7-11, Lawson, and Family Mart, saying that he hates these “soulless, ‘non-places’.”

Sorry, but I think this is pretty cool. Perhaps I’ve seen too many stroads and parking lots, real soulless non-places.

For this take, he has been getting dragged online. People love Japanese convenience stores, and they have taken on somewhat of a cult following. So I am not surprised by the hate he is getting, especially since he is a foreigner in Japan. Some backlash responses (some that I could share on this page at least):

For my own take, I visited Japan last summer (see accompanying photos by me). I have gone on record that it lived up to every one of my expectations, no Japan Paris Syndrome for me. Given the tourism numbers, I think most travelers seem to agree with me, especially Americans. Americans are so gorged with banal suburban sprawl that we go nuts when we see a random convenience store or alleyway in Japan. We don’t see them as soulless, but rather as culture.

So I will have to disagree with Patrick in The Spectator. What do you think? Did Japan live up to your expectations? Have you ever had Paris Syndrome?