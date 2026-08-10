College Towns

College Towns

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Jimmy McCue's avatar
Jimmy McCue
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Thanks for a wonderful read, Matt! I'm called to respond to the question you pose - "Should higher education prepare students for jobs or to be well-rounded citizens?" You're right - it is both, but the specific balance depends on the context, stakeholders, and political landscape any school is facing. I hope that the Civic Fellows Program we co-designed here at Teachers College reflects this call to action.

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