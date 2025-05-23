Note: I use this link round-up to (mostly) focus on stories that fell through the cracks in terms of higher ed and urbanism, rather than big national news (although, sometimes I am forced to do the big stuff). Please send over any tips, authors, or content to cover.

Hogging Downtown

The Fayetteville, Arkansas, home to the University of Arkansas (the Razorbacks), City Council voted against a proposed student housing project that met all city codes for no good reason. The planned development would have been seven stories and 185 units, along with ground-floor commercial space. It shall remain an old, dirty parking lot for the foreseeable future.

The dirty parking lot where the proposed housing development will not go. Via Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette .

Apparently, 17 people spoke out against the development, mostly citing traffic concerns. There was a demand that a third traffic study be conducted after the developer had already conducted two that the council didn’t like.

The traffic concern is absurd since the apartment building would be in the walkable downtown and a 15-minute walk to the University of Arkansas campus. It looks like mostly obstructionism, freezing the town in amber.

Given the proximity to the university and downtown, this kind of development should actually help ease traffic in the area.

Public comments at community meetings are often not representative, but comments on the r/fayetteville seemed mostly negative towards the housing. Some comments on Reddit indicate they do not mind the housing style but rather they would like to see it not geared towards students, which I find more reasonable. However, it was reported that the housing would also work for “young professionals,” so the complaint is somewhat overstated.

The same thread has an angry local calling it a “monstrosity,” meaning they simply do not want the density in their downtown next to the university. I did see some voice of reason in the discussion of the Council’s rejection.

Look forward to this prime real estate on Dickson Street remaining an empty parking lot! Unreasonable veto power given to constituents despite the project meeting all code requirements. And all the people who oppose this will still complain about Fayetteville’s housing crisis and students taking off-campus housing from local residents 😂

At the same time as blocking this unit, the city council also just passed extra rules for dorm-type development, adding more barriers. Blocking student housing just means students will continue pouring into the surrounding neighborhoods—a lot of commenters in the threads refused to understand this. No wonder housing is so expensive, espcially for younger generations.

Over on X and Bluesky, a father from Austria who moved to Houston went viral for trying to bike with his kids. Go watch the full video and see just how hostile our roads are to kids.

The screengrab above is what I really noticed. Look at the size incongruence. No wonder kids don’t walk or ride bikes to school anymore.