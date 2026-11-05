Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. Although, I am breaking that rule with a bit of commentary on the midterms. I couldn’t help myself.

International Students Weigh Midterms

It’s been a rough couple of years for international students in the US. This population has been explicitly targeted during President Donald Trump’s second term with suspicion, distrust, and contempt. Last year, the administration was trying to deport international students for their social media posts, which I called “Un-American.” Likewise, others in his circle, like Vice President JD Vance, blamed international students for stealing spots from American students. I also debunked that myth here on College Towns.

Deporting International Students for Social Media Posts is Un-American Ryan M Allen · April 7, 2025 Note: I have been hesitant to talk too much about national politics in College Towns because there is already so much coverage of these issues. I usually try to keep focus on local, smaller issues. But I feel compelled to write this post because I have published on the Read full story

No, International Students Are Not Stealing Spots from American Undergraduates Ryan M Allen · October 6, 2025 President Donald Trump’s administration recently sent an invitation to nine universities for a so-called Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education. If joined, it would give these schools extra funding and special treatment, but they would also have to follow specific stipulations set by the White House. Read full story

For those of us in the international student space, Trump’s policies are not theoretical. They have had a very real and detrimental impact on these students, as covered by my colleague Chris R. Glass. I, too, have seen the impact play out personally in my own work. Students have decided not to return home for holidays and even for a family funeral due to threats to cancel their visas. Others have had their dream of studying in the US totally dashed because the entire immigration system is gummed up. There are literal years-long waits for student visa interviews in some countries.

It has been tough to watch, helplessly, over the last couple of years. But the midterm results showed that the country is not helpless. Democrats won the Senate, the House, and other states across the country. It was a complete Blue Wave. The repudiation of Trump’s policies is a win for America, along with our international students, even if they could not vote in the election. My students were excited about the results, eagerly awaiting the discussion of the elections during my class.

Despite the monumental win, things are not going to change overnight. Some of the damage that Trump has done to the pipeline will take years, if ever, to recover. While the students I know were excited about the results, other communities were dubious. Over on the r/InternationalStudents, r/h1b, and r/IntltoUSA subreddits, posters were receiving a barrage of downvotes for asking about the election and painting a positive picture.

I believe it’s foolish to think things will go easier because of this. I think ending H-1B has bipartisan support at this point. Nothing much will change immediately… international students should just wait until January 2029.

It is disappointing to hear so much doom and gloom in these communities. At the same time, I totally get it. The messaging from the very top of the country has been especially negative. The policies have been burdensome and destructive, cutting so many opportunities. It is easy to feel these things personally when they are impacting you and your community on a daily basis.

I do agree that Trump will still have a lot of latitude in terms of foreign policy, meaning immigration and visa issuance. Still, I am a little more hopeful that things will normalize to some degree. MAGA will have the reins tightened with Democratic control of both the House and the Senate, along with governorships. Even with some positive changes, it is likely that many international students simply do not trust America anymore. These losses are detrimental to US universities, our local economies, and the entire country. Trump has cost us; now the work to repair starts right now.

The Great Wave off Kanagawa Print by Hokusai.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

The post office via Google Street View . Nice little downtown.

In more similar adaptive reuse news, a developer in Syracuse converted an old temple into a student clubhouse for dorms. This is the exact kind of historic preservation that I like to see. I just wish the attached dorms weren’t so ugly. Missed opportunity to match that vernacular design!

In more good news, UC Merced and Merced College have almost completed a joint student housing project. I love when we can get community colleges cooperating with big research universities like this.

New Boise State dorm wins an award for its design. I must admit, that while this place does look better than most dorms, it really isn’t that great. I think the award is a good illustration of how far our standards in aesthetics have fallen. What would have been a mid of yesteryear is award-winning today. What do you think?

Urbanism-ish

Adaptive Reuse Corner

The last edition of Adaptive Reuse Corner took on a spooky theme with Halloween. We had a tie with the former opium den in San Francisco and a very creepy church in Arkansas. Since this is my segment, I will be the tie-breaker. Winner: the church. Very creepy.

For this week, I am returning to the original format. So this week I just want you to think about which of these you would want the most as your own home. I usually like to think that money and location matter, but to each their own. Vote with your heart here or on Notes.

A former missile silo in rural Kansas. Just looking at the ground level, you would never know there was an entire house underground there. Wild. This is a real end-of-the-world scenario, zombie apocalypse, or Blast from the Past for $1.6 million. It’s only about an hour from Manhattan, Kansas, home to Kansas State University, so perhaps a professor might be looking for a hideaway from their students.

We are staying in Kansas for the next one. It’s a church located about 15 minutes from the University of Kansas campus. Good location. This is also not a creepy church conversion, but rather beautifully done. Perhaps a professor, or perhaps more likely an admin, can make the purchase at $1.3 million.

Moving to Wisconsin but staying with churches, we have a church conversion about 35 minutes from Madison, Wisconsin, home to the University of Wisconsin. This one also isn’t creepy; the white colors help, and everything looks tastefully done. At a bit over half a million, maybe a professor could afford this one.

And if you just want to live in a college, there is an entire former campus available in the Boston area (i.e., Cambridge). The listing includes dorms, classroom and lab space, offices, and even a gym, which were apparently part of Lesley University. Do you want to live out your Accepted dreams? All of this can be yours for just $75 million. Right near Harvard, MIT, and a range of other colleges in the area, I’m sure one of them will want to scoop up this property. Plus, you and your friends really should not buy a closed college.

Lastly, I have a real wild card. It’s an old pump house in Virginia with some real history. The property is right on the water with some amazing views. Plus, Fredericksburg has some of the best small-town urbanism in the country. Really cool town. You can have the coolest house in a cool town for just $1.1 million. I don’t hate it for just an hour outside of DC.

Closing Time… New Academia Show Trailer

A few months ago, I highlighted the upcoming Dig TV show about an academic archaeologist starring Amy Poehler. The trailer just dropped! I am hopeful that this will be pretty good considering everyone attached to the project. The past shows they have been a part of have been fun.

I am thinking about writing a review of the show each week, angling at academia, study abroad, and urbanism. What do you think of this show? Will you watch it? Should I write weekly reviews of this show?