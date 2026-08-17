Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. Since I had back-to-back guest posts, this edition will be a bit longer. Enjoy.

Bears and Pigs and College Students, Oh My!

This week, The New York Times had a (sort of) humorous story about college students that I saw a lot of higher ed people discussing. The article’s setting is Cornell University, where the Upstate New York Ivy League school recently banned students from processing wild game in dormitory kitchens. What prompted this new policy? Well…

One Saturday last September, two Cornell University students plopped a bear carcass on a table in a communal dormitory kitchen and began to carve it up. They planned to make “black-bear pastrami,” as one of them described their plans later.

Yes, the students slaughtered a bear in the dorm kitchen. Apparently, the students were hunting enthusiasts and legally shot and killed the black bear since it was open season. I know there are likely vegans and vegetarians disturbed by the story (and the photos circulating do look gory), but the process is fairly typical in hunting circles. It just happened to happen in a shared dorm kitchen.

The students defended themselves on a hunting podcast called The MeatEater Podcast. “We were really diligent in reading all of the rules, you know, regulations. We made sure we did everything by the book,” said Aaron Chin. Their plea was basically that there was no explicit rule against slaughtering a bear in the dorms.

This story illustrates some of the ridiculous experiences that come out of college campuses. It is one reason I loved my own time in college! It reminded me of my first job after my undergrad as a Leadership Consultant for my fraternity (Acacia) in Indianapolis, Indiana. This job had me traveling to college campuses across the country (fun job for a 22-year-old), helping or starting local chapters, and also dealing with disciplinary issues with things like hazing.

One day, headquarters got alarming news from the Penn State chapter. The university’s Greek Life director told us that our boys had slaughtered a pig in their basement. If that weren’t enough, they also invited the entire chapter and even neighboring sororities to watch. We were horrified, thinking it was some kind of disturbing ritual sacrifice. The next day, they sent me and a couple of other reps to State College, PA, to investigate.

Down in Happy Valley, we met with the university officials and interviewed much of the chapter. What we pieced together was not dissimilar from the Cornell story. The chapter had some country boys from Pennsyltucky (self-described), the lingo for rural counties in the state that traces cultural roots to Appalachia. They had actually followed the rules and norms in processing ham. They just did it in the fraternity house and with an audience.

In the end, the chapter received a slap on the wrist from the university. The headquarters basically told them to never do something like this again or else lose their charter. The chapter had a pretty wild reputation, even amongst the seasoned fraternity headquarters. They were eventually suspended from operations due to hazing and other misconduct, according to Penn State.

Things like hazing are far more common and dangerous than processing pig or bear meat. These kinds of bizarre stories just capture an audience. They are just part of the totality of happenings in a college town. Young people from different cultures making dumb decisions together, as long as not too consequential, is exactly what college is for.

Not pictured: the actual Penn State pig. This was from the days before smartphones, so no photographic evidence exists.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Closing Time… New Professor Show

A couple of weeks ago I posted about Amy Poehler fantasizing about being a professor. Well, it seems the thought must have been on her brain because a new show was in development where she will be an academic. Dig will star Poehler and Hugh Laurie as archaeologists taking students on an expedition.

The showrunner will be Mike Schur, who will reunite with Poehler, having formerly worked together on Parks and Rec (a great show on small-town politics). Schur has a murderers' row of heartfelt sitcoms: The Good Place (a great show that taps into academic philosophy), A Man on the Inside (which I almost wrote an article about on the season it was set at a struggling college), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (probably my least favorite, though it’s fine), The Office (an all-time TV show).

I am looking forward to seeing how Poehler, Schur, and the gang depict the academy. We already have Indiana Jones as the iconic archaeologist professor depiction. Will this show add to the cultural relevance or fade into obscurity?