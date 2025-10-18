Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. Consider subscribing or donating to keep the research here running.

Home Depot University: Just Another MOOC

Home Depot recently announced their Path to Pros program. “The Skills Program is The Home Depot’s FREE, self-paced virtual training platform allowing you to discover career options in the Skilled Trades,” promises the website. It’s not quite Home Depot University, but the outlet is trying to train and educate the workforce with the initiative.

I do appreciate Home Depot for trying this and making it free. But I am here to temper some of the excitement. I am dubious that this Path to Pros program will make any real meaningful impact.

Home Depot’s Path to Pros is basically a MOOC for skilled trades. MOOCs, aka massive open online courses, were a huge deal in education in the 2010s. There was a sense that Coursera, edX, and the like were going to replace traditional brick-and-mortar higher ed. That didn’t happen, as these traditional institutions just ended up making their own online programs (this is part of the Age of Conquest in higher ed story).

Despite my question marks, there is still a lot of buzz around the initiative. BehizyTweets, a massive X account with over 600K followers, had enthusiastic praise for the new educational service. “THIS IS AWESOME!,” he exclaimed in a post that received 2.7M views. Others went to Reddit to voice their curiosity about the program.

I just am not buying this type of online program is going to teach students the skills they need to really work in these fields. Home Depot promises these “self-paced” courses “can be completed in very little time.” But there are no real teachers and only “knowledge checks.” As any teacher knows today, this sounds ripe for cheating with AI.

Furthermore, despite the perception that skilled trades are for students with lower intellectual aptitudes, the reality is that these systems and processes can be quite complicated. These are not things students should rush through.

Students in the trades need hands-on training, they need mentors watching how they work, they need peers to help motivate and acclimate to the job. The trades are best taught through real apprenticeships, not through online MOOCs. If you don’t believe me, an egg head professor sitting in his Ivory Tower, consider the view from people working in the trades.

A version of Home Depot’s program has been running for a couple of years (I am actually unsure how the old version is different from what was announced this week). The electricians over on the r/electricians Subreddit did not think much of it. A Home Depot training is not going to get you anywhere with a serious contractor, said the most upvoted comment. “Getting into an apprenticeship is not only free to you, you also get paid to work while you learn the trade. Finding unconventional routes isn’t a great idea.”

Users on r/hvacadvice were also dubious. “No such thing as basic HVAC repairs,” said one commenter. Another added, “My experience is that you get what you pay for and ‘free’ classes are often just product push to try to get you to use whoever’s stuff that is hosting the class.” People in these fields seem to agree that these online videos will not turn you into Ron Swanson.

Apparently, Home Depot’s stock price took a dip with the announcement. So even investors do not seem to believe the initiative will be transformative for the sector. It is a shame because we need more people in the skilled trades. I will have a future article on this issue.

In the end, I think these online programs would best be suited for hobbyists or novices first trying out home renovations. Someone like me and my wife actually! Perhaps, we will try them out and report back on their efficacy.

These kinds of online programs are simply not suitable replacements for traditional pathways into the skilled trades. Potential students interested in these fields should look into local community colleges, vocational schools, or endeavors like Texas A&M University–Kingsville’s new academy. Home Depot U is not the answer.

Share

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Around Substack

Note: I also think it’s important to stay connected to the growing Substack community. Here are a few I am reading this week:

, who runs the

, has a breakdown of the problems with California rail. This passage in particular highlights the frustration of why we don’t can’t build trains here:

The gridlock worsened from California’s own regulatory infrastructure. The California Environmental Quality Act, has become one of the project’s most formidable adversaries. In Town of Atherton v. California High-Speed Rail Authority (2014), affluent Bay Area municipalities challenged the environmental review for the Peninsula corridor. The court’s ruling, while allowing construction to proceed, confirmed that even state-owned climate infrastructure must run the full CEQA gauntlet. The high-speed rail has faced dozens of such challenges—from Central Valley farmers worried about bisected farmland to Peninsula cities concerned about noise, from developers protecting planned communities to hospitals and churches demanding route changes.

Then, every day, a new road, parking lot, highway, or any other car infrastructure just keeps on dominating our beautiful landscape. Frustrating.

was commenting on a comment from

on micropayments brought up by

. Basically, there is debate over whether Substack should allow people to sell one article at a time, aka micropayments. A lot of writers here are against it.

Tarpit ideas are business ideas that appear promising and obvious but are incredibly difficult to execute and have been tried over and over again but have failed over and over again.

I have never heard this term. It is quite useful, and can be expanded into education (perhaps connecting back to MOOCs) and urbanism. I may have to use it in future articles.

Share

Closing Time… The Office Townhouse

A famous TV house just sold recently: Michael Scott’s condo from The Office. The condo is a running joke throughout the series, starting when Michael first bought it in the second season’s Office Olympics. The joke is that the place is supposed to be kind of dumpy. The condo is also the setting for one of the greatest episodes in sitcom history: Dinner Party.

The real home is 1458 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths located in Reseda, California. It just sold for $710,000, which is either expensive or cheap depending on where you live. If this were in Scranton, PA, that price would likely be well outside the range of a regional manager of a midsized paper company.

In the Los Angeles metroplex, anything under a million is a deal. Although Reseda is pretty far out there and nowhere near the beach. But, hey, the Burbank Airport is supposed to be much better than LAX. Plus, you could own a little bit of TV history.