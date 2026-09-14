Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

University to Shutter 200-Year-Old Museum

I’ve covered a lot of college closures here, which are actually somewhat rare, although becoming more common. What is not rare is universities making cuts to departments or programs. Something like this happens every day. But some cuts are more painful than others.

Drexel University in Philadelphia announced that it would shutter The Academy of Natural Sciences. At over 200 years old, the Academy is the oldest natural history museum in the US. Formerly called the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, it was founded way back in 1812!

Drexel has been in rough financial shape the last few years. In 2024, the university announced a $63 million operating deficit, partly due to a 15% drop in the incoming freshman class. Layoffs followed soon after. Now, the cuts seem to be continuing.

Closing such an important historic relic is a major blow to civic and even national identity. It does seem like there is local movement to save the museum. I hope they can do it.

The Drexel partnership was already the lifeline for the museum when the two institutions merged in 2011, back when the university was doing better financially. So there is perhaps a possibility of another entity helping the Academy to spin off into a stronger institution.

The Academy of Natural Sciences is centrally located in a wonderful building. It is crazy that they cannot make this work. Via Google Street View .

Universities selling, acquiring, or merging parts does align with my Age of Conquest in Higher Ed concept. Universities have become more business-like in recent decades. The corporate world has long seen hostile takeovers, monopolies, and conglomerative mergers. Higher ed is just having its own version now.

Sadly, museums are becoming a more common casualty in Higher Ed’s Age of Conquest. This year, DePaul University closed the DePaul Art Museum. Last year, Albright College sold off its Freedman Gallery for a needed cash injection. Fisk University, Randolph College, Rockefeller University, and La Salle University have all taken this art-selling route.

These issues can even hit public institutions. The University of Alabama closed its Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum in 2024, while the University of Arizona shuttered its Arizona State Museum that same year. The latter was supposed to only be temporary, but budget cuts have left the site in limbo.

While these kinds of university art deals are becoming more common, they still certainly draw outrage that can reverse the decision. Valparaiso University tried to offload its Brauer Museum of Art, but the backlash caused them to reconsider, and it remains open today. Similar stories happened at Brandeis University with the Rose Art collections at the University of Iowa with a Jackson Pollock painting. Hopefully, the Drexel-Academy story can be added to this list.

Radiator Building – Night, New York by Georgia O’Keeffe. After legal battles, Fisk University sold 50% of its stake in the painting in 2012.

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This was an icon as a kid, but looking at it now I’m not sure there is much to save. I’m not sure if it even can be saved at this point.

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Adaptive Reuse Corner

Back with another edition of Adaptive Reuse Corner! In this segment, I feature fun real estate finds that were once something else before being turned into a house. I’ll run a poll of the properties during the week. Last edition’s winner was a stunning cathedral conversion in Pennsylvania.

This week we have a lot of fun options. The first two are former commercial properties. One is a cafe in Washington (A) that the realtor thinks could make for a good single-family conversion; the other is what looks like a former bank in New York (B) that was already converted. They range from $100K to $150K, but both are in the middle of nowhere.

Next up, we have two schools, one in Kansas (C) and the other in Pennsylvania (D). While both have gorgeous bones, they also seem to be in pretty rough shape. The Kansas one doesn’t even have heating/AC. Good luck with that.

On the other end of the spectrum, you can buy this church in Chicago (E) that has already undergone an absolutely stunning conversion. But you get what you pay for in a great city at $6.5 million. Something a bit cheaper with the same kind of workmanship comes from an old mill in Virginia (F). The hard work is already done for under $500K.

The weirdest one I have this week comes from Texas, which is an old Boeing 727 in a hangar-like house (G). I think $1.8 million for the middle of nowhere in Texas is too steep, even if this is expected to fetch Airbnb rental income (Big Bend National Park is 20 minutes away).

I mostly want to focus on the US with this segment, but I randomly stumbled on a few conversions from abroad. I’ll just do a quick rundown for these: a water tower in Sweden (H), a container hotel in Czechia (I), a sea fortress in Denmark (J), and a castle in Ireland (K). Wow, all very cool. Europe seems to have some really interesting adaptive reuse.

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The last one I want to feature is not a home conversion, but rather an old general store that became a town library, via John Kokoris’ X post. Rockton, Illinois—anyone ever been?

Note: No ‘Closing time’ today. This edition of Around the College Towns is already dragging. See you next week!