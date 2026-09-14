College Towns

College Towns

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examjunkies's avatar
examjunkies
15h

IIRC a description said something along the lines of ACBA was like an art school, but after you graduated, people wanted to hire you.

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Eric Blair's avatar
Eric Blair
21h

NB: Drexel also pulled a similar move with the City of Philadelphia's "Philadelphia History Museum," which had been known for most of its existence as the Atwater-Kent Museum. Drexel absorbed the museum's many thousands of historical artifacts and records in what was a transfer from public to private hands. The city agreed to this transfer because Drexel allegedly had better resources than did the city to curate the artifacts, but the fate of the Academy of Natural Sciences makes me wonder how the city's historical collection will fare in Drexel's hands.

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