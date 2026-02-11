College Towns

College Towns

Jayson Fritz-Stibbe
17h

Really appreciate your nuance of “AVs are already better than a lot of drivers.” Too many people are all or nothing on AVs, but right now an attentive driver is safer in many driving conditions than an AV, which in turn are much safer in city driving than distracted/impaired/aggressive drivers.

Alice Louise Meredith
5d

Thanks for sharing this story, and your autonomous vehicle positivity. I must confess, I don't like self-driving cars (just for their inhumanity) and have only ever heard of them talked if with disdain in my little urbanist orbit, but your point is well taken. It is certainly impressive how well the car responded to the presence of the child

