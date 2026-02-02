Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events. I promise that these are not always about football.

Where Did the Coaches for Super Bowl LX Attend College?

It is now an annual tradition for me to explore where the Super Bowl coaching staffs went to university. In fact, it has become somewhat of a gimmick here on College Towns to do the same with other media properties. But I am actually curious about this kind of thing, and no one else seems to be doing it. AI also does a pretty bad job at compiling these lists, with a lot of mistakes or missing items.

So here we go, this is the most comprehensive list of the colleges attended by the coaching staffs in 2026’s Super Bowl LX: Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. I do not care about graduation, just attendance, and I have included graduate school (as denoted by MA). The list also provides state and university categories, which I created myself since the Carnegie Classification is sort of useless now. If I missed anything, please let me know.

I’m convinced that one reason Americans love football so much is that it breaks the mold of coastal and superstar-city stereotypes. In pretty much every other sector, cities like New York or LA dominate the discourse, led by people who graduated from a handful of Ivy League or elite universities. For football, it’s not that simple!

Of course, there are certain powerhouses that dominate the ranks of collegiate football, such as Ohio State or Georgia—both schools with alumni head coaches in this Super Bowl. Mike Vrabel played at Ohio State, but Mike Macdonald just worked his way into coaching during his time at Georgia, first coaching high school and then later becoming a graduate assistant at the university.

There are other large flagship universities on the list (accounting for almost 40% of the coaching educational experiences; see chart below), but none are dominant. The spread goes across the country, not even concentrated in just the SEC or Big 10: Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Some coaches were former players, such as Josh Bynes and Neiko Thorpe at Auburn; others were coaches’ sons, like Jay Harbaugh at Oregon State (dad is Jim Harbaugh); others were both, such as Klint Kubiak at Colorado State (dad is Gary Kubiak). While rare, some coaches simply worked their way up the chain like Rob Caprice, who started out as an Equipment Manager at Penn State as an undergrad and is now a Defensive Intern for the Seahawks.

Even more interesting than the flagships are the other schools that coaches attended. They range from programs that are considered “mid-majors” like Northern Illinois and Old Dominion or secondary institutions in the state hierarchies, such as East Carolina or UTEP. These types of institutions account for roughly 27% of all higher ed experiences from the coaches.

I was even surprised to find some Liberal Arts colleges on the list (roughly 18%), such as Lafayette, John Carroll, Assumption, and McMurry. Even as someone as invested in higher ed as I am, I admit that I had not heard of McMurry, which is a 102-year-old Methodist college in Abilene, Texas, and alma mater of Karl Scott, Passing Game Coordinator (Defense) for the Seahawks. There were only a couple of HBCUs, such as Alcorn State, attended by Leslie Frazier, Assistant Head Coach for the Seahawks.

Two coaches seemed to have run the full gamut of university types in their education careers: Quinshon Odom and Justin Hinds, both Seahawks coaches. Odom started his collegiate playing career as QB for Shaw, before doing MAs at Florida State and then Vanderbilt (HBCU → Flagship → Private R1). Similarly, Hinds was a lineman at Rowan before doing three graduate programs at Wagner, Mississippi State, and Florida (Liberal Arts → Liberal Arts → Flagship → Flagship). He has about as many grad credits as I do as a professor! In the age of the transfer portal, I’m sure more future coaches will end up with similar winding journeys.

These are totals for all educational backgrounds, so a lot of coaches had multiple, adding to the percentages. Percentages may slightly vary depending on the counting graduate attendance at the same school.

Finally, two coaches that particularly stuck out to me were Aden Durde and Danny Van Dijk, both for the Seattle Seahawks and both from abroad. Durde is originally from Middlesex, England, and made his way into football through the now-defunct NFL Europe. AI reports he has no college experience, but digging a little deeper, I found he briefly attended North Iowa Area Community College, the only community college on the list this year. I wonder if he enrolled to get a visa/foot in the door in the US? Likewise, Van Dijk is from Australia, with two degrees from universities there: Australian College of Physical Education and Edith Cowan University (MA). He came to American football as a trainer in Rugby (and he was also a K-12 teacher!).

As per last year, the coaches in the Super Bowl come from fairly diverse educational backgrounds. Yes, those who played have a leg up, but playing time does not necessarily mean at the biggest football powerhouses. Plenty of guys from small schools are coaching in this game. Likewise, it helps to have famous relatives in the sport, but what industry doesn’t have some form of nepotism? Yet, even guys from across the ocean, where football is not a cultural phenomenon, can coach at the highest level of the sport. Truly interesting.

Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

Urbanism-ish

Closing Time… 2 New Urbanists Tools

I made a bit of a name for myself on Twitter, back when it was good and still called Twitter, for posting before and after photos of American cities. I dubbed the project “We Ruined Our Own Cities,” critical of the auto-centric infrastructure and development style that hollowed out cities and towns across the country.

It seems everyone loves these before-and-after photos, but they are not always easy to come by. Oklahoma State U has made it easier! The university recently released a tool called Landscape Explorer that shows how land has changed since the 1950s until today.

Landscape Explorer uses Google Maps with U.S. Geological Survey satellite data to automatically stitch together before and after imagery. Users can poke around across the country to see various development patterns and changes. It is a powerful tool for the urbanist message.

Here’s an example of Landscape Explorer on the site of Super Bowl LX.

Another tool that I found this week came from Magnus Hambleton, who launched Anti-AI Rendering, a site that uses AI to bring renderings to their more realistic life. “No sunshine. No happy families. No impossibly green trees. Just cold, honest, depressing reality,” the promises.

The old meme comes to life! Looks cooler in the rendering.

I would like to see more realistic renderings, and many urbanists actually agree, especially the ones who care about beauty and aesthetics. Admittley, there is a divide in the community over these issues. Nonetheless, the truth of what is being proposed is always welcomed over fake renderings.

Perhaps some of this Anti-AI Rendering is more tongue-in-cheek than serious. There are certainly funny results floating around on urbanist social media. I still think it is a tool worth mentioning here (note that I could not actually get the site working today), and one possible toolkit for articles or posts used to advocate for better urbanism.