College Towns

College Towns

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heath Racela's avatar
Heath Racela
4d

I was born after the Bicentennial, but grew up in the 1990s when there was a wave of 70s nostalgia (Brady Bunch Movie, That 70s Show, reunion tours from Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, The BeeGees...). I was recently thinking about all of the Bicentennial merchandise I used to see at flea markets and antique stores as a kid and how it seemed like a HUGE celebration with lots of anticipation. Disney opened America Sings to commemorate the Bicentennial... in 1974! Here we are a week from the 250th and there seems to be little fanfare, beyond the contrived, forced, or partisan. The World Cup has given me a boost of optimism too, but it doesn't feel nearly as rooted as what I always imagined the patriotism of 1976 looked like.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan M Allen
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ryan Allen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture