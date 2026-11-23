Note: Around the College Towns is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.
Grand Theft Auto VI was released this week. I have not played the most recent release. But it is impossible to get away from. GTA: The Last Gasp of Monoculture? It does seem like it. The last GTA game I really played was Vice City on the PlayStation 2. At that point in my life, I was mostly getting out of video games, but enjoyed the 1980s aesthetics, especially the music.
I was a little disappointed to learn that, reportedly, there is no university or college in the new GTA game. Previous editions of the game did have universities (see the map below).
GTA V, set in a fictional Los Angeles, had the University of San Andreas, Los Santos, which was supposed to be like UCLA. Liberty City Stories, which is fake New York, has Liberty City Community College modeled after Columbia (demoted from the Ivy League to juco in the game, bummer). Even GTA on PS2, set in the fictional Miami, had the University of Vice City mentioned in the old game, but it was never shown in the game.
The lack of universities in these games doesn’t mean the connection to GTA and higher ed is nil. College kids across the country are playing the game, including skipping classes and assignments. Some professors are annoyed—although other professors are playing the game themselves! Full Sail University made a parody video that I thought was pretty fun.
My addition to the discourse is through an exploration of the team behind GTA and their college or university backgrounds. I found them via their bios, news sites, and LinkedIn, with some confirmed and others alleged (see the map below). While Rockstar Games is technically an American video game company, much of the team leading GTA VI's development comes from its Rockstar North division based in Edinburgh.
Of the lead developers, eight went to institutions in the UK, including Sam Houser, company founder and executive producer, at the University of London/University of Cambridge, Aaron Garbut, head of development, at the University of Dundee, and Phil Hooker, head of development, at the University of Edinburgh. Scottish universities, in particular, dominate the list.
Of the development team, I could only find five who went to US institutions. Some major state university systems appear on the list, such as Michigan State University, the Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Maryland. New York University (NYU) also found its way onto the list. Since I often post about closed colleges, it should be no surprise one also made the list: the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
The US seems to be more represented in the creative categories, such as the game’s cast. The two leads, Jason and Lucia, are played by Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez, who went to Arizona State University and SUNY Orange County Community College/ NYU, respectively. Fan favorite Stephen Root, who plays a crime lord figure, went to the University of Florida.
A couple of other countries made the GTA VI university list. Miriam Bellard, VP of art and visual development, went to the University of Auckland (New Zealand), while Rob Nelson, head of development, went to the University of Manitoba/Sheridan College (Canada). It is certainly interesting to see some of the paths that people take to find their way in their careers.
I wasn’t the only one connecting the release of the game with higher ed. Here are a couple of fun ones that I especially liked—one from Philippe-Antoine Hoyeck, a faculty member at Carleton University, and the other from Evan Mintz, an editor at the Houston Chronicle:
One take that I was jealous of came from Oregon Map Guy. He made the case that the GTA game is now a period piece: “where Red Dead focuses on the American West circa 1870s-1910s, GTA parodies the American urban malaise of the 1970s-2010s,” he wrote on X. “American cities are becoming too safe to be parodied by GTA Games.” This take connects with my recent Halloween article on aging culture. Even GTA is more subdued when everyone is old!
Links I’m Reading This Week
Education
Starting with some somber news: another college in Pennsylvania closes. Goodbye, Mansfield University.
In new campus news, the Bay Area is trying to woo NASA for a new campus. I hope it happens!
Josh Olson of Counting Cranes breaks down the ridiculously costly parking proposal at the University of Wisconsin system. Seems the university needs to read The High Cost of Free Parking by Donald Shoup
In AI news, the University of California (UC) system is jumping headfirst into AI by offering all of its students the paid version of ChatGPT. I actually don’t think this is a bad idea, and it comes at a cheap price tag (a million bucks for the entire campus). This will put everyone on the same footing. But the faculty now need to plan around it in smart ways.
Opposite of the smart way, UC Berkeley is having some TAs pilot AI grading (of course, it’s the School of Business). Bad idea! We must keep up some kind of firewall.
On the other side of the spectrum, the Department of Philosophy at Trinity College (Hartford, Connecticut) is blocking AI completely for its students. They are even banning AI editing, so that also includes Grammarly. I don’t hate it, as long as it’s not the entire university.
In AI news from abroad, a cheating scandal rocks the Korean national college entrance exam. The exam is deadly serious; cities essentially shut down to ensure students can make it on time, uninterrupted. Any type of cheating is a national scandal.
In international student news, some Chinese grad students vibe-coded a Rate My Advisor page. While I get the impulse, my guess is this will just fuel more animosity.
Urbanism
President Donald Trump just recently returned from Shenzhen, meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). I must admit that I fell for an AI-generated photo that was credited as being from APEC. I have now deleted the post:
The city of Shenzhen is building a bunch of museums. What a cool city. I really need to get back (I had to cancel my trip there for December).
In Chengdu, there are staffless convenience stores where customers just pay by QR code. Seems there is a camera with an attendant, though. Nonetheless, China is just another level of safe in terms of street crime.
Back in the US, the Atlanta airport is getting self-driving pods. This is the kind of thing that I think autonomous vehicles really do for us. Keep them on a separate track; operate as a train. Since we cannot build trains in this country, I will accept these.
Speaking of not being able to build trains, the LAX People Mover is delayed again, now set to open in March 2027. Will we make the Olympics in 2028? I have my doubts.
But in some good news here, Costco is bolstering its housing development in LA. Very cool! More Costco housing here, please.
Don’t forget to nominate an app, site, or other service for the Urbanism Tool Trophy Case. I’ll have a new monthly winner in December.
Adaptive Reuse Corner: GTA Edition
Last week for Adaptive Reuse Corner, I did a Big Ten edition just because I randomly had houses all from the conference region. The winner of that Big Ten contest came from a military base in Pennsylvania. So this victory is at least one win this season for Penn State!
For this week’s Adaptive Reuse Corner, I am sticking with the Grand Theft Auto theme. I am only doing properties from states that appear in the game series. These are pricey this week! Like in the games, you may have to become a kingpin to afford these, but you can always dream here.
First up, not quite in Vice City, but we have an old church in Orlando, Florida at $1.6 million.
Next, we go to the previous GTA game in San Andreas, with a hotel in Pasadena, California at just under $600K. Although it is not the entire building, just a condo unit.
Staying in fictional California, we have a former hospital in San Francisco (or San Fierro in the game). Note: The Presidio Landmark is not for sale, so you are just going to have to settle for renting an apartment there for $4K per month.
Crossing the pond for an expansion pack called GTA: London 1969, we have a funky viaduct in London for £1.1 million. Wild.
Back in the US with Liberty City, er, actually Alderney (which is the GTA world’s New Jersey), we have a former clubhouse in New Jersey at over $1.7 million.
As always, choose whichever house you like the most. I like to adjust for cost and location, but to each their own. For this one, I am thinking about which one I would buy as my pad in Grand Theft Auto. Don’t forget you can play the game Adaptive Reuse Corner any time you want in College Towns App Locker.
Closing Time… GTA VI Music
I’m staying in the world of GTA with Closing Time this week. I loved cruising around, listening to the 1980s radio while playing Vice City back in the day. While the new game is set in modern times, they have kept some radio stations that harken back to that old game.
Someone uploaded five hours of music from the game. It is a classic 1980s playlist. Good times. Please enjoy.
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Hey, I wanted to give you a shout out for these links, because it's allowed me to go down the rabbit hole a bit - otherwise I'm stuck with the Urbanism reddit that kind of is - meh. The time you put into the curation of finding this stuff and getting in here is appreciated.