College Towns

College Towns

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Santiago Castiello's avatar
Santiago Castiello
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You never cease to amaze! These are fantastic! I will give the 'oven' one a try later, but what type of sorcery is behind the citation one? I have been giving it just some random pieces of info like an author and a keyword and it finds the paper! For instance, I just wrote your paper as "Allen and Bista international students suspicious" and found it! Or my paper "Whatley Castiello reopening plans"... perfect every time!

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