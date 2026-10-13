College Towns

College Towns

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michael lewyn's avatar
michael lewyn
1d

Reading this reminds me why being a law professor is better than being a planning academic. The rarity of poor review and large number of student edited journals mean any decent piece (and many poor articles as well) gets published somewhere even if it isn't about the latest fad. And tenure committees mostly care about if and where you get published instead of micromanaging your subject matter.

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1 reply by Ryan M Allen
Matthew J. Camp, PhD's avatar
Matthew J. Camp, PhD
3d

Happy birthday to a great and valuable substack! Rare to see higher ed analyses that are measured and thoughtful like this- and not just dwelling on the negative.. And, with a good sense of humor!

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