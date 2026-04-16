College Towns

College Towns

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Richard Careaga's avatar
Richard Careaga
2d

Sub-reddit moderation provides an important career path for hall monitors.

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kingcoldpress's avatar
kingcoldpress
2dEdited

great read! never developed a taste for heavy reddit usage, personally; i like to get my answers and skedaddle 😂

musk would like to turn X into an everything app. this includes commerce and peer to peer payment. how he plans to accomplish this with low trust in his person (for any number of reasons) as well as actively suppressing out-links or generally anything he doesn’t personally like is beyond me

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