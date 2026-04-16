Note: Around the College Town is my weekly links roundup article on urbanism and education. These posts mostly cover news that may have fallen through the cracks rather than the big events.

There is No New Internet Town Square

I have long written about my journey leaving Twitter to greener pastures. It was my very first piece announcing College Towns on October 11, 2024. I also wrote about my trial and ultimate failure in Bluesky. Sadly, the journey to find the new Internet Town Square continues, and I am only finding more dead ends.

Recently, I was threatened with a ban from my local subreddit because I linked to my site in a comment. It was relevant to the conversation, so I thought it might be some auto-mod issue, as I have successfully posted there before. However, when pressed further, the moderators made it clear that they do not want Substack links on the site.

Reddit mods have a stereotype of being pushy, control-freaks with a Napoleon complex. To be fair, it’s a pretty thankless job, and one done on a volunteer basis. But there are far too many cases where they take things too far, treating the subreddit like their own private fiefdom.

I have written articles that have not been covered locally, such as the closure of the OC Flex micro-transit program. Neither the Orange County Register nor the Voice of OC bothered to cover this service change. When you Google OC Flex, my site is the only source of information on what happened other than the public statement from OCTA.

My Substack, like many others on the platform, fills in the gaps that the corporate media does not cover. Yet, a large portion of subreddits essentially view anything not from the corporate media as spam. Funny enough, fellow urbanist Substack, Jeremy Levine, recently had a very similar situation in a subreddit. It is believed that any self-submission is out of bounds of the site. This is Reddit’s right as a private platform, they can do what they want. But the limitations also mean Reddit simply is not the Internet Town Square.

The Internet Town Square should be the connective tissue across sites, open to all kinds of sources and users. The old Twitter was a place where small blogs or publications could get massive attention. There are big name recognizable writers who rode that wave to massive followings, such as Noah Smith and Matthew Yglesias, both of whom are successful writers here on Substack with their long-form writing.

Another writer who saw success in those early days of Twitter was Nate Silver. The founder of the blog FiveThirtyEight, Silver’s commentary would constantly go viral. Sometimes he would become the “Main Character” for the day, angering people with his data—both left and right. Recently, he wrote a takedown of the new X algorithm:

And “siloed” is on a good day: at other times, Twitter feels like a ghost town. It’s still useful for some topics: the AI discourse on the platform is often relatively robust, for instance. But for something like the war in Iran, it’s next to useless. Links to external websites are substantially punished, and none of the workarounds are particularly helpful. So the tangible rewards from still having 3 million followers can be surprisingly marginal. However, my account is hardly alone in this regard. The New York Times has 53 million followers, and yet its tweets often produce only a few hundred likes, retweets, and replies even when they reveal urgent, breaking news.

The full article is worth a view on his Silver Bulletin website. The link issue he brought up is something I have long been frustrated by. Other users have also commented on the demise of Twitter in terms of traffic generation. Ryan Burge from Graphs about Religion offered actual numbers to back up the fall:

Elon Musk initially started throttling links after he bought the company in 2022, especially targeting Substack, who he considered a competitor. Due to the complaints, Nikita Bier, Head of Product X, claims that the platform no longer deboosts outside links. He and Silver got into a debate on the issue, with Bier arguing that posters just need to learn how to post better. Given what a lot of us have experienced, we are not buying this company line. New research from Nieman Lab confirms the suppression we are all feeling.

This issue is not even just a Musk and X problem alone; the conventional wisdom for social media platforms is to deboost outside links. All the big ones basically believe that outside links are bad because they pull users off their site to another site. LinkedIn certainly does it, so too does Facebook. To me, this is short-sighted, consultant talk. Deboosting links might maximize eyeballs in the short run, but the practice rapidly degrades the health and utility of a social media platform.

What deboosting links does is to hollow out the user base. Users start getting less and less useful information, they then spend less and less time on the platform, and finally leave the site completely. This scenario is very clearly what has happened to X. Another high profile exit from the platform illustrates this cycle; Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), with over 470K followers, announced their exit this week due to low engagement.

While I’m still on X myself, I don’t use it as much these days. I have been trying to migrate most of my activity here to Substack. Ironically, Musk’s lame attempt to throttle Substack due to fear of competition just pushed more users to this site. But I did make a decision to leave my local subreddit and delete all my engagement there. I will no longer post or engage with content there. They will miss out on my original reporting.

I am still lost in the wilderness, looking for that elusive Internet Town Square. I know friend-of-the-page Dave Deek at Governance Cybernetics likes Hacker News. Another friend and fellow educator thinks I’m crazy to not be on TikTok. What do you think? Are we just doomed to never have another Internet Town Square?

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Links I’m Reading This Week

Education

It looks like we are both running a bit behind our Mars ambition.

Urbanism-ish

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Closing Time… How Much Did Professors Get Paid 500 Years Ago?

Misha Teplitskiy, a scholar who explores the “Science of Science” at the University of Michigan, had a fun note on faculty salaries in the 16th century. Look at that, the Classics at the top… by far! Unlike today, the STEM fields are somewhere in the middle. And like today, the language teachers are at the bottom.

It’s fun to see some details about my colleagues who lived a half-millennium ago. I wonder if they complained like we do now back in 1558? Perhaps about pay, admin, and students. I suspect that that they did. Time immemorial.