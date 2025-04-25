College Towns

The American Kei Truck, Write For College Towns, Coyote on Campus, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of April 20 - April 27.
  
Ryan M Allen
2
Universities Are Job Centers For the Entire Country
Lost in the obsession of bringing back manufacturing is that Trump's other policies are hurting one of our most successful sectors: higher education.
  
Ryan M Allen
International Students Rethink US, Greenest MLB Stadium, Newest Retirement Destination & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of April 12 - April 19.
  
Ryan M Allen
2
8 Life Lessons From RedFin's Chief Economist
I interviewed Dr. Daryl Fairweather on her new book Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life Love and Work. We talk about careers, leaving academia…
  
Ryan M Allen
More Places Should Be Like the Masters, Fights Over Dorms in College Towns, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of April 5 - April 11.
  
Ryan M Allen
6
Deporting International Students for Social Media Posts is Un-American
Tolerating people saying things we don't like is cornerstone to American tradition—this current turn is not. Plus, it only hurts our most dominant…
  
Ryan M Allen
2
Handsome and New Branch Campus Closes, Free Food at College Stadium, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of March 29 - April 4
  
Ryan M Allen
2

March 2025

Making School More Walkable One Intersection at a Time
A raised crosswalk, a traffic circle, and parental demand for safer streets so their kids can walk to school in San Diego, California.
  
Ryan M Allen
15:22
Columbia’s Controversial Response, Uplifting (Or Sad) Suburban Parenting Goal, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of March 22 - March 28
  
Ryan M Allen
12
That One Day LA Was a Real City for the Dodgers' World Series Parade
I chronicle my trip to the LA Dodgers' World Series Parade, reflecting on the Southern California metropolis becoming a real city for a day.
  
Ryan M Allen
Viral AI College Cheating Vid Is Fake, Beautiful Art Deco From 1940s Cartoon, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of March 14 - March 21
  
Ryan M Allen
4
Severance Is an Allegory for Returning to the Office After Working From Home
The cultural dystopia for life in the 2020s is being forced back to the suburban office park after the freedom of WFH.
  
Ryan M Allen
3
