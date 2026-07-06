College Towns

College Towns

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examjunkies
17h

The Battens have given a very large amount to Virginia Wesleyan. A similar name change worked well for Trinity College after Buck Duke started showering money on them.

I don't have access to the Times; does it mention last year's tax change? The standard VAT was, for the first time, applied to private school fees, implicitly increasing prices by 20% across the board. This has triggered a wave of school closures.

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